July 2021-March 2022: LTO Karachi collection grows 42pc to Rs1144.7bn YoY

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has shown remarkable achievement by collecting Rs 1144.7 billion in all taxes during the period July 2021 to March 2022 as against Rs 805.1 billion collected the previous year showing an overall growth of 42 percent.

According to the details, the overall budget target assigned to the LTO Karachi for the period July 2021 to March 2022 was Rs 1041.19 billion, which is surpassed by the tax office by Rs 103.587 billion.

During the March 2022, the LTO, Karachi has also surpassed a budgetary target fixed at Rs 121.417 billion by collecting a gigantic Rs 140.164 billion against the target fixed by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022