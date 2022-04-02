ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Gold falls 1pc after strong US jobs data, firmer dollar

Reuters 02 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: Gold retreated on Friday and was set to post a weekly decline after robust US jobs data drove the dollar higher and bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would aggressively raise rates.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,924.16 per ounce by 10:44 a.m. ET (1444) GMT. US gold futures dropped 1.3% to $1,928.00.

Bullion was en route to post a drop of 1.7% for the week.

US job data showed the unemployment rate falling to a new two-year low of 3.6% and wages re-accelerating, positioning the Fed to raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points in May.

The data powered gains in benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar, making gold less appealing for overseas buyers.

Expectations for a rate hike are driving gold lower, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, as that would translate into higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

However, he added that “(Fed) policy has a long way to go to be even neutral... and gold is going to continue to be fairly firm.”

Meanwhile, negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war between Russia and Ukraine were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks.

“While geopolitical crises do not last forever, we expect the secondary impacts of the Russia-Ukraine crisis to provide a strong level of support for gold prices this year,” ANZ said in a note.

Platinum rose 0.7% to $989.79, while palladium gained 1.4% to $2,292.52. However, both metals were on course for a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

“In the near term we could see a tighter environment in precious group metals, particularly palladium,” Melek said, highlighting a possible “erosion of availability from Russian sources.” Elsewhere, silver 0.61% to $24.62 per ounce, down 3.3% for the week.

