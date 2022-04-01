Letter: NSC strongly reacts to ‘interference’

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) termed the communication by a foreign official as blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question, which was unacceptable under any circumstances.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the 37th meeting of the NSC presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, Federal Ministers of Defence, Energy, Information and Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, as well as, Adviser on National Security and senior officers also decided that Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms.

The National Security Adviser briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting, which was duly conveyed by the Ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The committee expressed grave concern at the communication, terming the language used by the foreign official as un-diplomatic.

The Committee concluded that the communication amounted to blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question, which was unacceptable under any circumstances. The committee decided that Pakistan will issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms.

The participants also endorsed the Cabinet’s decision in the Special Cabinet meeting held on 30th March 2022 under the Prime Minister’s chairmanship to take the parliament into confidence through an in-camera briefing of the NSC of the Parliament.

