‘Ramazan bazaars across Punjab become functional’

LAHORE: Punjab Industry and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Ramazan bazaars across Punjab have become functional where essential items will be available at subsidised rates.

While talking to various delegations here on Thursday, he said that the Punjab government has given a historic Ramazan package of Rs8 billion of which Rs4 billion has been set aside for the supply of subsidised flour to the people. Poultry will be available at Rs10 less per kg and eggs at Rs5 less per dozen while sugar will be available at Rs10 per kg less in Ramazan bazaars.

“Agricultural fair price shops have also been set up in Ramadan bazaars,” he added. The Minister said that during the holy month, the Ramazan bazaars will open from 9 am till Iftar and best arrangements have been made for the convenience of the consumers in these bazaars.

