Operation against illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad reviewed

Press Release 01 Apr, 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Faisal Azim stressed to take drastic measures against illegal housing schemes in the jurisdiction of FDA and said that operation against them should be result-oriented to discourage this negative trend.

He said that necessary machinery, legal and administrative support work will be provided to the operational team to achieve the desired result to curb the unlawful practice in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the pace of operation against the illegal housing schemes. He directed for making all the process organized by concerned sections and said that geo tagging of the land use areas be done. He said that merit and rules should be kept in view and indiscriminate action against all illegal housing schemes be ensured by making transparency in all respects.

He said that criminal case should be registered against the defaulter developers involved in heinous violation. He also instructed for checking the ban on registry of plots with revenue department and provision of utility services by WAPDA, SNGPL, WASA and other departments. He nominated the FDA ADG to supervise the departmental actions against illegal housing schemes. Director General made it clear for general public that there are three stages of departmental procedure for according final approval of any housing schemes but some developers are involved to sale the plots at the early stage which is illegal. The citizens should check the legal status of housing scheme before purchasing the plot to avoid any fraud.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General Rizwan Nazir, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta, and Director Town planning Reheel Zafar, Assistant Director Abdullah Noor, State Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya and others.

