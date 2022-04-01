Telenor services affected

ISLAMABAD: Telenor services were affected due to cable cuts at some places and customers faced disruptions in services. This was confirmed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as well as Telenor Pakistan. The PTA spokesperson said that multiple cuts in the Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in South Region have been reported on Thursday, resulting in degradation of Telenor voice and data services at some locations. Efforts are ongoing to rectify the issue and restore services at the earliest.

The PTA is monitoring the situation, he added. The company also confirmed that multiple optical fiber cuts in its service provider networks have impacted its services in several locations. “Our teams are taking emergency measures for complete restoration of services and to keep the impact minimum. We regret the temporary inconvenience to our valued customers,” the company added.

