PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

  • Meeting will be held at Prime Minister's House in the afternoon, says information minister
BR Web Desk Updated 31 Mar, 2022

Ahead of the National Assembly session to be held on Thursday (today), Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

This was announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet.

"The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's House in the afternoon," Fawad said.

Later, in another tweet, the information minister said that the PM will also address the nation tonight.

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

Khan stood his ground on Wednesday, saying the opposition’s melodrama of no-confidence motion against him is nothing but a US-sponsored conspiracy to oust him after he plainly refused to toe its line with regard to his country’s foreign policy.

The prime minister once again shared the content of the “threat letter”, which he had shown at his party’s mammoth March 27 power show, with a select group of journalists and reiterated “it is nothing but a direct “regime change” issue after his visit to Russia last month”.

According to reports, Asad Umar, who is secretary general of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and minister for planning and development, shared the details of the letter with the journalists in presence of the prime minister.

Umar showed the letter from a distance and contended “it is very clearly evident from the letter that whatever is happening in Pakistan through the no-confidence motion was conveyed to us on March 7 and whoever the letter was addressed to was told that if the vote of no-confidence is successful, Pakistan’s problems internationally will be reduced but if Prime Minister Imran Khan survives the no-confidence vote, arm-twisting of Pakistan will be done”.

Islamabad High Court cautions PM Imran over disclosing ‘threat letter’

Moreover, the Islamabad High Court has cautioned the PM over making public the "threat letter," saying that doing so would amount to breaching section 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah stated in the order that “the worthy prime minister is an elected leader of the treasury benches. The court is confident that as an elected prime minister he would not disclose any information or act in breach of Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, nor the oath taken by him under the Constitution”.

Justice Minallah cautioned that “any decision taken by the worthy prime minister has to be in consonance with his obligations under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and in letter and spirit of the oath of the office”.

He said “the court has trust and confidence that the worthy prime minister of Pakistan would not reveal any information which may be prejudicial to the national interest and national integrity of Pakistan nor that he would act in any manner that would have the effect of violating his oath”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Fawad Chaudhry National Security Committee no confidence motion

