KPK local bodies election: Polling for second phase underway

Polling for the second phase of local bodies election in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) commenced on Thursday and will continue till 5pm without any break.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 28,020 candidates are contesting different seats in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas Kohistan, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 651 candidates in the run for city mayor and tehsil chairman seats. More than 12,000 are contesting for general seats of village and neighbourhood councils while 2,668 candidates are in the race for women seats.

A total of 6,176 polling stations have been set up for local government elections, out of which the ECP has declared sixteen-hundred and forty-six polling stations as the most sensitive while twenty-three hundred and twenty-six as sensitive.

An emergency control room has also been established in Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar for holding elections. This will provide Chief Minister Mahmood Khan necessary information regarding any emergency situation in these districts at the end of polling.

In the first phase, held in December, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) consolidated its position by leading with 23 seats of tehsil chairpersons, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood second with 18 seats.

