Second Phase of LG polls 2021: PPP launches campaign to clinch Timergara Chairmanship

Recorder Report 27 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has started a vigorous door-to-door election campaigning for clinching Tehsils and Village Councils (VC) seats in district Lower Dir seats in the local government elections across district Dir in second phase of polls scheduled on March 31, 2022.

Besides tireless efforts to materialize sound victory in rest of tehsils, the PPP leadership was very keen to grab the chairman ship of Timergara Tehsil as important and influencing local body territory of district.

Following a holistic approach based strategy for influencing public opinion, the PPP leadership comprised of ex-Senator and senior politician Ahmad Hasan Khan, district president PPP and ex-provincial minister Nawabzada Mehmood Zeb and ex-minister finance Muzaffar Said have started an effective mass sensitization campaigning since long throughout Tehsil Timergara for PPP Tehsil candidate Malak Barkat Khan.

In this connection, mass gathering ceremonies were held at the residence of PPP district information secretary Alam Zeb Advocate at Timergara city and different villages of Talash today, wherein a large chunk of populous and party workers hailing from Timergara city and Talash valley attended.

Ex- senator Ahmad Hasan Khan, PPP district president and ex-minister Nawabzada Mehmood Zeb Khan, ex-minister finance Muzaffar Said Advocate, PPP district information secretary Alam Zeb Advocate and PPP tehsil candidate Malak Barkat Khan, spoke on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering ceremonies, ex-Senator Ahmad Hasan Khan expressed confident that PPP would surprised with a vast seat victory in district Dir Lower and rest of districts in coming local bodies’ election (LBE). He went on to say that coming government period would be of PPP in federal level and all provinces of the country after general elections.

The PPP district president and ex-provincial minister Nawabzada Mehmood Zeb Khan expressed full satisfaction over party position in Timergara and other tehsils and village council seats of the district for contesting in coming LGB elections on 31 March 2022. He added that local bodies set up was a primary and important part of public service for being a public representative and PPP after winning, will follow its principal responsibility of public services in letter and spirit.

During the public gatherings, ex-minister finance Muzaffar Said Advocate said that the only solution of resolving public problems in country, was PPP government as in the current scenario, the country faces a multiple challenges on national and international front and the government has failed in succeeding.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

