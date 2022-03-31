Six soldiers martyred in TTP attack

ISLAMABAD: At least six soldiers were martyred Wednesday in an attack on their base in the country’s northwest claimed by the local version of the Taliban, the military said.

The attack in the city of Tank was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate movement that shares common roots with the militants that took power in Afghanistan last year.

“During intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” military said.

Those embraced martyrdom include subedar Major Sher Muhammad (age 48 years, resident of Naushero Feroz), Naib Subedar Zubaid (age 39 years, resident of Khairpur), Havildar Sohail (age 39 years, resident of Rawalpindi), Lance Naik Ghulam All (age 36 years, resident of Tando Allahyar), Sepoy Maskeen Ali (age 32 years, resident of Khairpur) and sepoy Mir Muhammad (age 37 years, resident of Sukkur).

In a statement, the TTP claimed to have killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers.

The militants often exaggerate their gains, while the military’s public relations department also plays down losses or delays reporting them.

Meanwhile, The Pakistani Taliban announced it would launch a Ramazan offensive against security forces, after claiming an attack which the military said killed at least six of its soldiers.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate movement that shares common roots with the militants that took power in Afghanistan last year, have stepped up attacks in recent months.

The government held a series of talks with the militants late last year before an agreed truce collapsed.