ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.12%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.41%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.1%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.89%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.9%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.3%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.53%)
WAVES 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.41%)
BR100 4,500 Increased By 42.1 (0.94%)
BR30 16,206 Increased By 288.5 (1.81%)
KSE100 44,724 Increased By 386.6 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,096 Increased By 173.4 (1.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Six soldiers martyred in TTP attack

AFP Updated 31 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: At least six soldiers were martyred Wednesday in an attack on their base in the country’s northwest claimed by the local version of the Taliban, the military said.

The attack in the city of Tank was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate movement that shares common roots with the militants that took power in Afghanistan last year.

“During intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” military said.

Those embraced martyrdom include subedar Major Sher Muhammad (age 48 years, resident of Naushero Feroz), Naib Subedar Zubaid (age 39 years, resident of Khairpur), Havildar Sohail (age 39 years, resident of Rawalpindi), Lance Naik Ghulam All (age 36 years, resident of Tando Allahyar), Sepoy Maskeen Ali (age 32 years, resident of Khairpur) and sepoy Mir Muhammad (age 37 years, resident of Sukkur).

In a statement, the TTP claimed to have killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers.

Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

The militants often exaggerate their gains, while the military’s public relations department also plays down losses or delays reporting them.

Meanwhile, The Pakistani Taliban announced it would launch a Ramazan offensive against security forces, after claiming an attack which the military said killed at least six of its soldiers.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate movement that shares common roots with the militants that took power in Afghanistan last year, have stepped up attacks in recent months.

The government held a series of talks with the militants late last year before an agreed truce collapsed.

