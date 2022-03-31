Shake-up in federal bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division (ED) on Wednesday notified transfers and postings of a number of grade-18 officers in the federal bureaucracy. An officer awaiting allocation Amir Habib has been posted as Section Officer at the Finance Division.

Section Officer Farhan Ahmed has been transferred from the Human Rights Division to Benazir Income Support Fund. Yasir Farhad has been allocated as Section Officer Parliamentary Affairs Division while Sajjad Ahmed has now been posted as Section Officer Overseas Pakistanis Division from Overseas Employment.

Ghulam Khaliq has been posted as Section Officer, Defence Division while Muhammad Shahid has been posted as Section Officer Finance Division (Military) while Naveed Ahmed Sheikh has been posted as Additional Secretary finance division (Military Wing). Abdul Salam has been promoted to grade-19 and his services have been given to the FIA from the Sindh government.