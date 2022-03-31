ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Struggling Everton post £120m losses

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Premier League strugglers Everton recorded losses of £120.9 million ($157 million) in the last financial year, but are set to avoid being held in breach of profit and sustainability rules. Figures released for the year ending June 2021 showed Everton were badly hit by another season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Everton’s losses over the last three years amount to £371.8 million, with Premier League rules stating a club is in breach of financial regulations if they make an adjusted loss of more than £105 million over a three-year period.

These latest figures come on the back of losses of £111 million in 2018-19 and £139.9 million in 2019-20.

Budget and transfer restrictions are the first sanctions which can be applied, but it has been reported there will be no penalties forthcoming due to the extenuating circumstances associated with Covid. Everton retain the financial backing of billionaire shareholder Farhad Moshiri, who committed £100 million through a new share issue during 2020-21 and provided a further injection of £97 million after the end of the financial year.

The Merseyside club have also committed significant funds to getting their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock from planning stage to construction phase in 2021, the progress of which will not be affected by the new losses.

But Everton remain desperate to avoid the financial meltdown that would likely be triggered if the team are relegated this season.

Premier League coronavirus pandemic Everton financial regulations

