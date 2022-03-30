ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nisab set at Rs88,927 for Zakat deduction

BR Web Desk 30 Mar, 2022

The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division has set the 'Nisab for Zakat' at Rs88,927 for the current year, it was announced on Wednesday.

"No deduction of Zakat at source shall be made, in case the amount standing to the credit of an account in respect of the assets mentioned in column 2 of Serial No.1 of the first schedule of Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980, is less than Rs.88,927/- (Rupees: Eighty Eight Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty Seven only) on the first day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1443 A.H," read a notification issued by the Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Pakistan for Zakat year 1442-43 AH.

"First day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak has already been notified as the 'Deduction date' likely to fall on 3rd or 4th April, 2022 (subject to appearance of the moon) for deduction of Zakat from Saving Bank Accounts, Profit and Loss Sharing Accounts and other similar Accounts having credit balance of Rs88,927," it added.

The Nisab was fixed at Rs80,933 in the previous year.

Zakat Ramazan Zakat deduction

Comments

1000 characters

Nisab set at Rs88,927 for Zakat deduction

Islamabad High Court bars PM Imran from disclosing ‘threat letter’

PM Imran's address to nation postponed, says PTI's Faisal Javed

China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties, Beijing says

Oil jumps 4% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

KSE-100 endures seesaw ride to end 101 points lower

ECC approves indigenous gas supply to two SNGPL-based urea plants

Rupee continues its losing streak, falls another 0.16%

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

Read more stories