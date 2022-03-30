ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Government critic prevented from leaving India

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: A prominent Indian activist and writer has said she was prevented from flying to Europe to speak about intimidation of journalists and rights in the world’s largest democracy.

Journalists and activists have long complained of harassment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose government has been accused of trying to silence critical reporting.

Rana Ayyub, a fierce critic of Modi and his Hindu nationalist government, was due to take a flight to London on Tuesday and then to Italy to attend different events.

But Ayyub, 37, said on Twitter that she was stopped at Mumbai airport because of an investigation by authorities into an alleged money laundering case against her.

The events in Europe had “been planned and publicised all over my social media for weeks. Yet, curiously the… summon arrived in my mail much after I was stopped at the immigration,” she said.

Ayyub has been told to appear on Friday for questioning in connection with the case, local media reports said.

The Indian Enforcement Directorate, which was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday, has accused Ayyub of siphoning off money meant for coronavirus victims for her personal use.

Ayyub, who has denied the allegations, says she has been a victim of relentless harassment by far-right Hindu groups – including rape threats – because of her reporting on issues including the marginalisation of India’s minority Muslims.

The International Center for Journalists expressed support for her on Tuesday, tweeting that the “blatant legal harassment” of Ayyub must stop.

Ayyub wrote a book accusing Modi of being complicit in deadly sectarian violence in Gujarat in 2002, when he was state premier.

Investigators cleared Modi of involvement.

She has since become a commentator for The Washington Post and other media.

In February UN rights experts called on the government to stop “misogynistic and sectarian” online attacks against her.

Last week, British anthropologist Filippo Osella from the University of Sussex said he was deported by “remarkably rude and unprofessional” immigration officials on arrival in India without any proper explanation.

The professor of anthropology and South Asian studies said he had a valid research visa and suspected his visits to Pakistan may have triggered the government’s action.

“Collaborative research projects on charities in urban Sri Lanka and education opportunities in rural Pakistan were funded by the Economic and Research Council (UK) and the British Council respectively. I have never tried to hide my short research trips to Pakistan from the scrutiny of the Indian authorities,” he said.

The Indian Express quoted an official from India’s Foreigners Regional Registration Office as saying he was “denied entry as per orders from higher officials”.

India European Union Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rana Ayyub prominent Indian activist

Comments

1000 characters

Government critic prevented from leaving India

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

ECC approves indigenous gas supply to two SNGPL-based urea plants

Banks asked to ensure security of deposits, data

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Saudi Arabia may raise May crude prices to Asia to new record levels

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Read more stories