ANL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
ASC 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.48%)
ASL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
AVN 86.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.36%)
BOP 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FFL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.25%)
GGGL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.55%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
GTECH 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.57%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.52%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.97%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.98%)
SNGP 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
TPLP 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.28%)
TREET 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.25%)
UNITY 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WAVES 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,437 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 15,879 Decreased By -123.8 (-0.77%)
KSE100 44,167 Decreased By -271.7 (-0.61%)
KSE30 16,859 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.73%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP extends deadline for prize bond encashment

BR Web Desk 30 Mar, 2022

Following directives of the federal government, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the last date for encashment or conversion of Rs7,500, Rs15,000, Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 denomination prize bonds up to June 30, 2022 to facilitate the general public, read a circular issued by the central bank on Wednesday.

The last date for encashment or conversion of Rs7,500, Rs15,000, Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 denomination prize bonds was March 31, 2022.

However, after a large number of prize bonds were not encashed or converted into registered prize bonds, the federal government decided to extend the encashment or conversion time by four months to facilitate the general public.

SBP extends deadline for prize bond encashment

“Accordingly, all branches shall be advised to accept requests for encashment/conversion/redemption of cited denominations from the general public till June 30, 2022,” read SBP notification.

The notification further reads that the banks shall submit branch/region wise consolidated data of cited denominations held by them on last date i.e. June 30, 2022 latest by July 4, 2022 as per the instructions stipulated in aforementioned CMD Circular.

“All other instructions in this regard shall remain unchanged,” it said.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) bonds encashment denominations SBP bonds

Comments

1000 characters

SBP extends deadline for prize bond encashment

Banks asked to ensure security of deposits, data

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

PESCO: Proposal to recruit prayer leaders to check power theft

WB drops Sindh social sector project

Read more stories