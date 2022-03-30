ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 30 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd#          22-03-2022   30-03-2022                                  30-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                  23-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                            30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                      24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                            30-03-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-03-2022   30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                   24-03-2022   30-03-2022   22.5%(F)        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab               24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5%B          21-03-2022     30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                            30-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan        24-03-2022   30-03-2022   10%(F)          21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                         24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40%(F)          21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd#         21-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd#       23-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd#        24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd       24-03-2022   31-03-2022   NIL                            31-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd#          24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd#              25-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd        25-03-2022   31-03-2022   55%(F)          22-03-2022     31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105%(F)         22-03-2022     31-03-2022
(TELETFC) Telecard Ltd           25-03-2022   31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd#              26-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-03-2022   31-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd#         25-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd#          26-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Unity Foods Ltd#                 30-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                      31-03-2022   06-04-2022   115%(F)         29-03-2022     06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)         29-03-2022     07-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)        04-04-2022     08-04-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    04-04-2022   11-04-2022
Systems Ltd                      04-04-2022   11-04-2022   50%(F),100%B    31-03-2022     11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd               05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                            11-04-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd#             05-04-2022   11-04-2022                                  11-04-2022
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd#     05-04-2022   11-04-2022                                  11-04-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd#        08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                  14-04-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd#  08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                  14-04-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd#               08-04-2022   15-04-2022                                  15-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                            16-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                  08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                            16-04-2022
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd        11-04-2022   18-04-2022   200%(F),10%B    07-04-2022     18-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd      12-04-2022   18-04-2022   NIL                            18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                            19-04-2022
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd           13-04-2022   19-04-2022   90%(F)          11-04-2022     19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)        13-04-2022     19-04-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd               06-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                            20-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                            20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd               14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)         12-04-2022     20-04-2022
ZIL Ltd                          14-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                            20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd              14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(F),10%B     12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                            21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd              15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)           13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)         13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd      17-04-2022   25-04-2022   300%(F)         14-04-2022     25-04-2022
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd          18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                            25-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                            25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd    19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)          15-04-2022     25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                            25-04-2022
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd     19-04-2022   26-04-2022   65%(F)          14-04-2022     26-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd.                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   200%(F)         15-04-2022     26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  20-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              20-04-2022   26-04-2022   25%B            18-04-2022     26-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd      20-04-2022   27-04-2022   NIL                            27-04-2022
K.S.B. Pumps Company Ltd         20-04-2022   27-04-2022   8.5%(F)         18-04-2022     27-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)              20-04-2022   27-04-2022   6%              18-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                            28-04-2022
Security Investment Bank Ltd     21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                            28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                            28-04-2022
Century Insurance Company Ltd.   22-04-2022   28-04-2022   22.5%(F),10%B   20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)          20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                         17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15%(F)          13-05-2022     23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

