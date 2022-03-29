ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MNA Aslam Bhootani quits ruling coalition, joins opposition

Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan has quit the ruling coalition and joined the opposition...
BR Web Desk 29 Mar, 2022

Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan, has quit the ruling coalition and joined the opposition which is trying to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence, reported Aaj News on Tuesday.

Bhootani made the announcement while addressing a presser with the leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

The development comes a day after BAP, an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for more than three years, announced to support the joint opposition for voting on the no-confidence resolution.

On Sunday, Shahzain Bugti, another ally of the ruling party from Balochistan, announced separation, saying the government did not fulfill its promise on missing persons and other issues.

These developments will dent the government’s efforts to block the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The voting on the motion is scheduled to take place next week.

Balochistan

Comments

1000 characters

MNA Aslam Bhootani quits ruling coalition, joins opposition

Rupee falls to yet another all-time low against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 505 points as volume registers substantial increase

PM ready to share 'letter' with CJP: Asad Umar

PML-Q’s Shujaat labels reports of rift in party as ‘baseless’

China says US representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China

Unprotected Russian soldiers disturbed radioactive dust in Chernobyl's 'Red Forest', workers say

Tight energy market pushes Pakistan towards Afghan coal: report

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, stable demand

Emirates will continue flying to Russia until told not to by owners: president

Buoyant bitcoin helps market cruise past $2 trillion

Read more stories