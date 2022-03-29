MNA Aslam Bhootani quits ruling coalition, joins opposition

Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan, has quit the ruling coalition and joined the opposition which is trying to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence, reported Aaj News on Tuesday.

Bhootani made the announcement while addressing a presser with the leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

The development comes a day after BAP, an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for more than three years, announced to support the joint opposition for voting on the no-confidence resolution.

On Sunday, Shahzain Bugti, another ally of the ruling party from Balochistan, announced separation, saying the government did not fulfill its promise on missing persons and other issues.

These developments will dent the government’s efforts to block the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The voting on the motion is scheduled to take place next week.