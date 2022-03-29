ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.63%)
ASC 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.91%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.26%)
AVN 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (3.14%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
CNERGY 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.62%)
FFL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.86%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.86%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (7.85%)
GGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.71%)
GTECH 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.06%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.15%)
PIBTL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.06%)
PRL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.92%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.69%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.36%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.45%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.2%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.68%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.84%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.29%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
BR100 4,474 Increased By 71.3 (1.62%)
BR30 16,161 Increased By 461.5 (2.94%)
KSE100 44,429 Increased By 495.9 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,000 Increased By 206.1 (1.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Roche loses money in Russia, chief executive says

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

ZURICH: Roche is "losing money in Russia", Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in an interview published on Tuesday, but remains committed to providing medication to patients there.

"We can't just withhold life-saving cancer drugs from Russian patients. There is international consensus that medicines are exempt from sanctions," Schwan told Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger, adding that prices being fixed in Russian roubles meant the pharmaceutical giant was currently losing money on Russian sales.

The statement echoed other pharmaceutical giants, who have said they will supply essential medicines in Russia but halt some other activities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Roche has 800 sales staff in Russia, he said.

Speaking about his upcoming exit from the board of big bank Credit Suisse, Schwan said he had already considered resigning a year ago but it had become opportune after a twin set of scandals hammered the bank last March.

The bank was now in "good hands" under new Chairman Axel Lehmann, the outgoing vice-chair said.

Asked whether larger Swiss rival UBS or a foreign bank might take over Credit Suisse since its share price had been battered, Schwan said he hoped the bank would remain independent.

"It would be a huge loss for Switzerland if there were only one major Swiss bank. That's why it's important that CS stabilises its business, rebuilds trust and seizes its opportunities," he said.

He said he would be willing to take on another board role in the future.

"In principle, I think it is feasible to sit on the board of a bank alongside my job as CEO at Roche," he said.

"The fact that I'm stepping down now doesn't mean that I don't think it's important for an active CEO to take on such a task. We need banks, they are like the oil in the gears. And for some things we need specifically Swiss banks."

