No-trust move against PM: NA to commence debate from Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly is all set to start debate on the much-anticipated no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 31, as the house adopted a motion with 161 votes, paving the way for presenting the no-confidence resolution.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, presented the motion, which was adopted by the house after he was granted permission by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, who was presiding over the sitting.

“I would request you [the deputy speaker (Suri) to allow me to present the item [no-confidence motion] in the house...as the resolution is already on the agenda,” Sharif requested the chair.

Following which, a voting was held to ascertain, if the resolution should be tabled. According to the National Assembly rules, votes of at least 20 per cent of the total MNAs in the house – which means 68 members – are required to adopt the no-confidence motion for voting on the resolution, submitted by the joint opposition to remove the prime minister.

After head counting of the votes, the deputy speaker announced that 161 lawmakers – all of them belonged to the opposition – had voted in favour of tabling the resolution and hence, the “permission is granted to present the no-confidence resolution”.

Not aware of letter PM referred to in his address: Sheikh Rashid

He then asked the opposition leader in the NA to present the resolution, at which, he stood up from his seat and read out the resolution. “Through this resolution, under clause 1 of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolve that it has no confidence in the Prime Minister, Mr Imran Khan Niazi, and consequently, he shall cease to hold office under clause 4 ibid,” said Sharif. Following the tabling of the resolution, the deputy speaker announced that debate on the resolution would begin on March 31. “The session is adjourned until 4pm on March 31,” he added.

Meanwhile, the treasury benches shouted anti-Shehbaz Sharif and anti-Zardari slogans, calling them “Cherry Blossoms and thieves”, etc. Not a single member from the major allied political parties of the government – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – was present in the house.

The opposition, which has 162 total members, had filed the no-confidence motion on March 8. The motion, moved by 152 opposition members, said that Prime Minister Imran had lost the confidence of the house. The ruling coalition currently has the support of 179 members of the National Assembly.

At the start of the session, the chair asked adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan to present the first item on the order of the day.

Awan then presented a motion seeking the suspension of the question-answer session for the day under rule 69 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the NA.

Dr Awan also introduced, The Constitution (26th Amendment) Bill, 2022, for establishing South Punjab province. The chair referred the bill to the standing committee concerned for further deliberation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022