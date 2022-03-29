ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

External vulnerability index of countries

Dr Hafiz A Pasha 29 Mar, 2022

An External Vulnerability Index (EVI) has been constructed perhaps for the first time to highlight the variation in the risk among countries in meeting their external payment obligations. This also enables determination of the extent of validity of credit rating by different agencies of countries.

The construction of the index has proceeded in two steps. First, countries were identified from ratings by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s, Fitch, etc., which were rated in the low category of B, C or even lower. Second, an index of external vulnerability was constructed by use of different indicators which are described below.

The ratings currently of countries with of B–, or C has led to the identification of 21 countries. However, only 15 countries with population above 5 million have been included in the analysis. These 15 countries are listed below by continent:

Asia: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan

Africa: Angola, Cameron, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia

Latin America: Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Nicaragua

Europe: Belarus, Ukraine.

Among these countries, ten have a rating of B–, and five of C.

Following the identification of countries with low credit ratings the EVI has been constructed with the use of the following indicators:

  • Current Account Deficit as % of GDP

  • External Debt as % of GDP

  • External Debt as % of Exports

  • Debt Servicing as % of Exports

  • Short-Term Debt as % of total External Debt

  • Reserves as % of External Debt

The source of data is the publication, International Debt Statistics, of the World Bank. The publication for 2022 has recently been released which contains data up to the end of 2020. This year’s values of the above indicators have been used for construction of the EVI.

The methodology used has been to determine maximum and minimum values of each indicator. Within this range, each country in a particular indicator has been assigned a value of 0 to 1. The higher the value the less vulnerable is the country.

A geometric mean, rather than an arithmetic average, has been taken of the six indicator values of a particular country. This implies that a country with a very low value in one or more indicators gets a disproportionately lower overall value of the EVI.

The overall resulting score and the ranking of the 15 countries are presented table 1:

===========================================================
                 Ranking of Countries in the
                  External Vulnerability Index
===========================================================
Ranking     Country           Current Credit   Score in EVI
                               Rating              (0 to 1)
===========================================================
1           Nigeria              B-                   0.715
2           Nicaragua            B-                   0.646
3           Cameroon             B-                   0.563
4           Ghana                B-                   0.560
5           Angola               B-                   0.540
6           Ecuador              B-                   0.481
7           Ukraine              B-                   0.478
8           Pakistan             B-                   0.465
9           Argentina            C                    0.431
10          Belarus              C                    0.407
11          El Salvador          B-                   0.406
12          Tajikistan           B-                   0.398
13          Ethiopia             C                    0.363
14          Sri Lanka            C                    0.343
15          Zambia               C                    0.268
===========================================================

Pakistan is placed in the middle position with the eight ranking and a somewhat low score in the EVI of 0.465. All countries above Pakistan, have a ‘B–‘ rating. The two countries placed immediately after Pakistan, namely, Argentina and Belarus, have a low rating of C.

Pakistan’s performance in individual indicators is given table 2:

=============================================================
Indicator                                  Score      Ranking
=============================================================
Current Account Deficit as % of GDP        0.426          6th
External Debt as % of GNI                  0.850          4th
External Debt as % of Exports              0.314         13th
Debt Servicing as % of Exports             0.728          8th
Short-Term Debt as % of External Debt      0.767          5th
Reserves as % of External Debt             0.161         11th
=============================================================

Pakistan’s performs relatively in external debt as % of GNI and in short-term debt as % of total external debt. The weak indicators are external debt as % of exports and reserves as % of external debt. An updating of the ranking could worsen Pakistan’s Position due to the big deterioration in the current account deficit position.

Among the above mentioned 15 countries, 10 are operating with an on-going IMF programme. Following COVID-19, many of these countries have accessed the Rapid Financing Facility of the IMF.

Pakistan’s position is increasingly fragile. The two countries placed in the ranking immediately after Pakistan, namely, Argentina and Belarus, are already in the ‘C’ category. If the IMF Program remains suspended or is terminated and the current account deficit remains high, then the credit rating of the country could be downgraded. This will make it even more difficult to float international Sukuk or Euro bonds at reasonable cost.

(The writer is Professor Emeritus at BNU and former Federal Minister)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Moody’s current account deficit external debt External Vulnerability Index

Comments

Comments are closed.

External vulnerability index of countries

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

Punjab CM too faces no-trust move

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

No-trust move against PM: NA to commence debate from Thursday

KCR: Ecnec refuses sovereign guarantee

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

PSMA demands permission to export excess sugar output

Read more stories