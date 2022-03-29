ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Entrepreneurship: SU students advised to focus on creation of jobs

Recorder Report 29 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Regional Head of a US-based company in Sydney, Australia Aslam Memon has advised the Sindh University students to focus on opportunities to create jobs through entrepreneurship rather than becoming job seekers.

He was delivering his lecture which was organized by Sindh University’s Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) situated at Faculty of Engineering & Technology (FET) here on Monday.

Aslam Memon said the youth must be equipped with market-based education and skills to get a job immediately after completing their degrees in various disciplines. “New ideas of young students will be marketed and the culture of entrepreneurship be promoted”, he said and added that Pakistan was the 6th largest country of the world and a large chunk of its population comprised students, so the universities must equip the youth with skills along with the degrees.

Aslam Memon urged the students to focus on finding sources of earning through entrepreneurship rather than wandering for government or private jobs. “Youth must equip themselves with skills to benefit from the massive available opportunities in all sectors”, he said.

He further said currently the world faced a dearth of human capital as around 80 million people were needed just for cyber security. “In this context, Pakistan has a huge advantage and the world is also looking at it for quality human capital”, he said and added that the information technology had enabled young women to run their businesses from home. On the occasion; Dean FET Prof. Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbati said being a 19 times smaller country than Pakistan, the Netherlands had emerged as the world’s second-largest food exporter just by utilizing modern technologies in agriculture. He asked the youth to go into the fields based on the market needs as well as their own aptitude, advising them to never show prejudices to the knowledge coming from others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Entrepreneurship Sindh University TIC FET

Comments

Comments are closed.

Entrepreneurship: SU students advised to focus on creation of jobs

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

Punjab CM too faces no-trust move

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

No-trust move against PM: NA to commence debate from Thursday

KCR: Ecnec refuses sovereign guarantee

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

PSMA demands permission to export excess sugar output

Read more stories