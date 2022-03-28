Shehbaz Sharif will be opposition's nominee for PM post, announces Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari announced on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will be the opposition's joint candidate for the prime minister's post after passing of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Zardari made the announcement while addressing a joint presser with Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which has also decided to support the opposition's no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

More to follow