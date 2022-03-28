Usman Buzdar steps down as Punjab CM

Usman Buzdar has stepped down as the Punjab chief minister, it was confirmed on Monday evening, as the ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), looked to garner support ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communications, Dr Shahbaz Gill announced that PTI will support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister after Buzdar's resignation.

“PTI will support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as Chief Ministerial candidate. PML-Q announces support for PM Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion,” Gill tweeted minutes after the much-anticipated meeting between the PML-Q leader and the Prime Minister concluded in Bani Gala.

Reports indicate PML-Q has also accepted the PTI's offer to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a candidate for Punjab chief minister.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

Other PTI leaders shared their views on the development.

"Matters are settled," Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a Twitter post, adding that this game will be won by Imran Khan.

"May Allah Almighty make Pakistan successful and prosperous - no-confidence conspiracy failed. Usman Buzdar said that his chief ministership is not important to him. Prime Minister Imran Khan is important. Pervez Elahi nominated as Punjab Chief Minister," he wrote.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also confirmed that Buzdar had presented his resignation to PM Imran and all issues with PML-Q were settled.

He said that PML-Q will support the government in the no-confidence resolution submitted against PM Imran by the joint opposition.

The development comes hours after the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly.