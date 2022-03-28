ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Late recovery at PSX pushes KSE-100 close to 44,000

  • Benchmark index gains 382 points on Monday
BR Web Desk 28 Mar, 2022

The KSE-100 Index inched closer to the 44,000-point level after settling 0.88% higher on the opening day of the week, but volumes continued to remain low at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

In the previous week, the KSE-100 recorded a gain of 521.17 points or 1.21% on a week-on-week basis, but total weekly market volume went down to 575 million shares, showing a decline of almost 295 million shares.

During the session on Monday, the benchmark index started negative, falling below the 43,300 level before positivity prevailed in the second-half of the session.

At close, the KSE-100 ended with a gain of 382.41 points, or 0.88%, to settle at 43,933.56.

Stocks have remained under pressure for several weeks now with the opposition’s planned no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan keeping participation thin.

“Index stayed in the red territory during the first trading hour due to political unrest and further PKR devaluation against the dollar,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its post-market note.

“On the flip-side, activity continued to remain side-ways as the market witnessed hefty volumes in 3rd tier stocks. In the last trading hour, value buying was witnessed which led the index to close in the green zone,” AHL said.

Domestic political noise has played on the minds of investors as a crucial session of the National Assembly was set to resume on Monday. The session was adjourned after the opposition tabled the resolution. It will now resume on Thursday.

On the economic front, rupee ended at an all-time low of 182.19 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

On the corporate front, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announced the commencement of the first gas from the Tipu compartment of “Goru B” reservoir of the Mari gas field.

KSE-100 ends week marginally positive

Sectors driving the benchmark index upward included cement (113.01 points), automobile assembling (55.62 points) and banking (37.80 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 132.64 million from 161.94 million on Friday. The value of shares traded marginally improved to Rs4.8 billion from Rs4.15 billion recorded in the previous session.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 13.11 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 6.66 million shares, and K-Electric Limited with 6.61 million shares.

Shares of 328 companies were traded on Monday, of which 216 registered an increase, 87 recorded a fall, and 25 remained unchanged.

National Assembly stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX / KSE) PSX currency

Comments

1000 characters

Late recovery at PSX pushes KSE-100 close to 44,000

Shehbaz Sharif will be opposition's nominee for PM post, announces Zardari

NA session adjourned after Shehbaz tables no-confidence motion

Another record low: Pakistan's rupee crosses 182 level in inter-bank market

Pakistan offers ‘unlimited’ export potential, says Dr Baqir

Not aware of letter PM referred to in his address: Sheikh Rashid

Dubai sees best day in nearly 4 months; Egypt sinks 2%

Oil slides on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

Israel's US, Arab partners close ranks on Iran and urge Palestine talks

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

Read more stories