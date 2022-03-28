ANL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.18%)
GGL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.02%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.89%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.31%)
TELE 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.19%)
TPL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
TPLP 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
TREET 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.60 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.92%)
UNITY 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,366 Increased By 16.2 (0.37%)
BR30 15,585 Increased By 167.3 (1.09%)
KSE100 43,631 Increased By 79.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,674 Increased By 16.3 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Turkish parliament to debate finance sector corporate tax rise

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

ANKARA: The Turkish parliament will start debating a draft law this week under which the corporate tax imposed on financial sector companies would rise to 25% from 20%, and possible prison sentences for harming firms’ reputations in the media.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party presented the 39-article bill to parliament on Friday evening and debate on it is scheduled to begin in the assembly’s planning and budget commission on Tuesday.

The planned hike in the tax rate, applicable from 2022, would be imposed on banks, financial leasing companies, asset management firms and insurance companies.

Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance trade and defence ties

The bill also contains clauses broadening measures aimed at protecting the reputations of banks to include companies which have a similar business models.

The legislation imposes a custodial sentence of one to three years, or a fine, on those found guilty of spreading baseless news which shakes confidence in the sector or harms its financial structure.

