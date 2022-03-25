Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance trade and defence ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey emphasised to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations in the areas of trade, defence, investment, information technology, and culture.

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further improve bilateral ties and support each other at various regional and international fora.

This was discussed at a meeting between the visiting Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Yasar Guler, and President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Chief of the Turkish General Staff, the president said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed deep-rooted relations which needed to be further broadened for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He emphasised the need for increasing cooperation in the fields of trade, IT and defence, and reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support Turkey on Cyprus.

The president also highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India and its involvement in the genocide of Muslims.

