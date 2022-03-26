KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 25, 2022).
=======================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=======================================================================================================
BMA Capital Engro Polymer & Chem 139,500 62.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 139,500 62.40
SAZ Capital G3 Technologies Ltd 1,000,000 7.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 7.50
EFG Hermes Habib Bank Ltd. 20 113.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20 113.20
Topline Sec. Sui Northern Gas 80,000 29.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 29.99
High Land Securities Treet Corporation 2,500 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 10.00
MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 22,000 74.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 74.50
=======================================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,244,020
=======================================================================================================
