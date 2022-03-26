KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 25, 2022).

======================================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================================= BMA Capital Engro Polymer & Chem 139,500 62.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 139,500 62.40 SAZ Capital G3 Technologies Ltd 1,000,000 7.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 7.50 EFG Hermes Habib Bank Ltd. 20 113.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20 113.20 Topline Sec. Sui Northern Gas 80,000 29.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 29.99 High Land Securities Treet Corporation 2,500 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 10.00 MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 22,000 74.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 74.50 ======================================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,244,020 =======================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022