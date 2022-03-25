ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt approves 10% tax cut on edible oil import

BR Web Desk 25 Mar, 2022

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has approved tax relief of 10% on the import of edible oil for the next two months, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Tarin approved the relief at a meeting in Islamabad keeping in view the increase in prices of edible oil in the international market.

The finance minister presided over the meeting which was also attended by Federal Minister for Industries & Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Secretary Industries & Production, Chairman FBR and other senior officials.

The chair was told that monthly average retail prices of RBD palm oil are highly volatile and have increased almost twice compared with last year.

Currently, the benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange is being traded at $1,406.96 per tonne.

“The tax relief measure on import of edible oil is being undertaken for a short term to ensure smooth supply of edible oil to consumers as 90% of nation’s annual demand for ghee/cooking oil is dependent on imported inputs,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), the country’s top economic decision-making body, approved a Rs8 billion ‘Ramazan relief package’ to provide some relief to citizens who are facing high inflation.

Under the package, at least 19 essential items will be made available at subsidised rates at 6,000 utility stores across the country. The commodities include rice, flour, pulses, sugar, edible oil, dates, tea, milk among other essential items.

Palm Oil ministry of finance Relief edible oil Shaukat Tarin Ramadan package

Comments

1000 characters

Govt approves 10% tax cut on edible oil import

Will exercise all options to get voting done on no-confidence: opposition

Oil slips with some concerns easing over Kazakh supplies

Australia win third Test to claim historic series against Pakistan

FM presents amendment bill to NA Speaker for establishment of South Punjab Province

Rupee loses value again, closes in on 182 against US dollar

Chinese foreign minister to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

Lahore-based COLABS raises $3mn in early funding

300 feared dead in Russian strike on Mariupol theatre: city hall

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Read more stories