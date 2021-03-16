ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Federal cabinet approves Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs7.8bn

  • He said sale of USC is likely to reach Rs100 billion this year and it is expected that USC will earn some profit as well.
PPI 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs7.8 billion on 19 essential items to facilitate the common people during the holy month through the network of Utility Stores across Pakistan.

Briefing media about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, which met here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said earlier this subsidy was available on five items only.

He said sale of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is likely to reach Rs100 billion this year and it is expected that USC will earn some profit as well.

Hammad Azhar said the cabinet has also approved to run two urea small plants of private sectors from this month to meet requirements of the farmers. He said large scale manufacturing showed a growth of 9.1 percent in January this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet ordered forensic audit of the loss making entities and in the first phase, ten such entities will pass through this process, which will be completed by 30 June this year.

He said it is worth mentioning that 51 out of 85 loss-making State Owned Enterprises have become profitable due to prudent polices of the government. He said approval was also granted to the new arms license policy about prohibited and non-prohibited bore.

He said the cabinet too approved issuance of smart cards to Afghan refugees, having Proof of Registration (PoR) cards so that their life can be made easy and for swift resolution of their problems.

The Minister for Science and Technology said tax exemption was granted on auto-disable syringes to prevent spread of various diseases.

He said the cabinet was informed that only 27 percent of Pakistan's population is availing the facility of piped gas and the government is working on formulating a mechanism to extend this facility to majority of the population.

He said the cabinet also validated decisions of the Institutional Reforms Committee and Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to expedite the reforms process. He said the cabinet gave ex post facto to 17 platoons of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts for security duty.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said accountability and transparency in elections are the two pillars of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's politics for which Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that federal cabinet be briefed on weekly-basis in electronic voting machines to make the polling process credible and transparent. He said the cabinet also expressed concern over the growing cases of Covid-19.

Federal Cabinet Ramadan Relief Package

Federal cabinet approves Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs7.8bn

PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters