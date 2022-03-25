ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
All PPP MNAs attend meeting at Zardari’s House

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari jointly chaired a meeting of the PPP Parliamentary Party at Zardari House, Islamabad.

All PPP members of the National Assembly (MNAs) attended the parliamentary party meeting. Zardari and Bilawal gave important instructions to the PPP MNAs regarding the National Assembly session, which would be held today (Friday).

Zardari and Bilawal also gave important instructions to the PPP members of the Parliament regarding the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister.

