Capital Police launch online complaint management system

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have launched an online complaint management system to facilitate the masses at their doorstep and resolve their complaints.

Under the system, the citizens will be able to avail all the services related to police without visiting police stations at mobile phones, said Inspector General Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

He said that the efforts were afoot to provide maximum facilities to Islamabad residents at their doorsteps.

He said that seven services included, First Information Report (FIR) registration, complaints regarding traffic, about police officials, overseas, foreigners, child abuse, and faulty investigation would be entertained.

The citizens will be able to get an e-tag number through their mobile phones sent to the complainant through WhatsApp and text message, he added.

