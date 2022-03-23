ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran 'running away' from no-trust motion, says Bilawal

  • We do not want law of the jungle in Pakistan, says PPP's chairman
BR Web Desk 23 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to run away from the no-confidence motion, adding that the delay in calling the assembly session can attract Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution on the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

"Imran Khan should stop playing the game of rallies and call the parliament's session," Bilawal said while addressing a public gathering in Malakand.

The opposition submitted the no-confidence motion against PM Imran and the requisition for summoning the National Assembly session in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8.

Interpretation of Article 63A: 5-member larger bench constituted

Under Article 54 of the Constitution, the speaker is required to summon a session of the National Assembly within 14 days after receiving a requisition from the opposition.

However, National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has convened the session of the lower house on the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Imran on March 25.

The government has argued that the session can be delayed if circumstances permit.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said that Imran Khan's government has broken all records of corruption in the last three years, adding that "even international organizations are talking about the rampant corruption in Pakistan."

PPP's chairman claimed that if free and fair elections were held today, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would lose.

NA speaker can delay vote on no-trust motion if circumstances permit: Sheikh Rashid

He said that Pakistan doesn't belong to one person or a political party, stressing that the country belongs to the people of Pakistan.

"People of Pakistan want free and fair elections and independence so that they can elect their representatives," he said.

Taking about PM Imran's earlier remark where he said that "only animals remain neutral," Bilawal said the premier has not been able to explain to us the meaning of his statement.

"The people of Pakistan demand an explanation from Imran Khan," he thundered, adding that PTI's chairman wants the law of the jungle but we believe in the constitution of Pakistan.

Asad Qaisar Imran Khan National Assembly Speaker no confidence vote Bilawal Bhatto Zaradri

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran 'running away' from no-trust motion, says Bilawal

Pakistan handled Covid better than all in South Asia: PM

Oil rises in volatile trade on supply concerns from Russia sanctions

Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions

Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered

Indus Motor jacks up Toyota car prices by as much as Rs1.257mn

Moderna to seek regulatory approval for COVID shot for very young children

Pakistan dismissed for 268 in reply to Australia’s 391

Heartbreak as Afghan girls ordered home just hours after schools reopen

Barty announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25

Read more stories