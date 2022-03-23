PM Imran 'running away' from no-trust motion, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to run away from the no-confidence motion, adding that the delay in calling the assembly session can attract Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution on the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

"Imran Khan should stop playing the game of rallies and call the parliament's session," Bilawal said while addressing a public gathering in Malakand.

The opposition submitted the no-confidence motion against PM Imran and the requisition for summoning the National Assembly session in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8.

Interpretation of Article 63A: 5-member larger bench constituted

Under Article 54 of the Constitution, the speaker is required to summon a session of the National Assembly within 14 days after receiving a requisition from the opposition.

However, National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has convened the session of the lower house on the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Imran on March 25.

The government has argued that the session can be delayed if circumstances permit.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said that Imran Khan's government has broken all records of corruption in the last three years, adding that "even international organizations are talking about the rampant corruption in Pakistan."

PPP's chairman claimed that if free and fair elections were held today, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would lose.

NA speaker can delay vote on no-trust motion if circumstances permit: Sheikh Rashid

He said that Pakistan doesn't belong to one person or a political party, stressing that the country belongs to the people of Pakistan.

"People of Pakistan want free and fair elections and independence so that they can elect their representatives," he said.

Taking about PM Imran's earlier remark where he said that "only animals remain neutral," Bilawal said the premier has not been able to explain to us the meaning of his statement.

"The people of Pakistan demand an explanation from Imran Khan," he thundered, adding that PTI's chairman wants the law of the jungle but we believe in the constitution of Pakistan.