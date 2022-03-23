ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Oil prices jump, stocks mixed with spotlight on surging inflation

AFP Updated 23 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Oil prices rallied Wednesday, adding to soaring inflation concerns, while stock markets diverged.

Crude futures jumped 2.5 percent with Brent North Sea headed towards $120 per barrel.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday warned that a ban on Russian oil and gas imports over the Ukraine war would drive the world’s energy markets to a “collapse”.

“It is absolutely obvious that without Russian hydrocarbons, if sanctions are introduced, there will be a collapse of the oil and gas markets,” Novak told Russia’s lower house State Duma as reported by Russian news agencies.

“The rise in energy prices may be unpredictable,” Novak added.

On stock markets, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was up after official data showed UK annual inflation had surged to 6.2 percent last month, the highest level in 30 years.

While inflation increases company costs it can boost their revenues by sizeable amounts.

The British data were published ahead of a UK budget update Wednesday that could ease a cost-of-living crisis for millions of Britons as inflation rockets worldwide largely owing to soaring energy prices.

European stocks post their best week since Nov 2020

“Today’s data confirm a worsening squeeze on consumer incomes,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

“These price rises were dominated by increases in energy, and we expect further rises this year as global energy, food, and other commodities markets are impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Elsewhere, eurozone stock markets fell Wednesday after Asia’s top indices closed higher.

Wall Street had rallied Tuesday on optimism that the Federal Reserve’s plan to hike interest rates would help to bring inflation under control.

While there remains plenty of concern about the war in Ukraine, analysts said some confidence had seeped back into trading floors as investors bet on consumer resilience and economies continue to reopen.

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell this week said that the US central bank was prepared to act more aggressively on lifting borrowing costs should American inflation – already at a 40-year high – not fall quickly enough.

Officials lifted US rates last week by a quarter of a point but some have advocated bigger increases, a view Powell suggested he was open to believing that the world’s biggest economy was strong enough to withstand such a move.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.5 percent at $118.38 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.5 at $111.95 per barrel

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,493.72 points

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.7 percent at 14,379.44

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 6,620.93

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,892.71

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 3.0 percent at 28,040.16 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.2 percent at 22,154.08 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,271.03 (close)

New York - DOW: UP 0.7 percent at 34,807.46 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0992 from $1.1033 late Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3208 from $1.3260

Euro/pound: UP at 83.22 pence from 83.16 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 120.96 yen from 120.82 yen

European stocks

