Nation celebrates Pakistan Day as armed forces display their might

The Pakistan Day Military parade took place at the Parade Avenue in Islamabad on Wednesday morning as the nation celebrated the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on March 23 in 1940.

A grand military parade was also held in the capital in which the three contingents of the armed forces and other security forces conducted a march while fighter planes presented aerobatic manoeuvres.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, the three services chiefs and federal ministers were also present at the event.

Dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also attended the event as guests of honour.

Pakistan Day today

Earlier, the day started off with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

In his address, President Alvi said that Pakistan would never compromise on its sovereignty and that any external aggression would be strongly dealt with.

“I want to make it clear to the enemy that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty as the nation and armed forces are ready to thwart any aggression,” he said.

The president added that the Pakistani nation has made immense sacrifices in wars and stood resilient against internal and external conspiracies.

He also lauded the courage of Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation for making their homeland strong and prosperous.

Need to adhere to principles of unity, faith: PM Imran

“We need to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to rededicate ourselves to development of Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare State on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina,” the PM said in his message to the nation.

He further said that the government has brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice, Radio Pakistan reported.

“We are now on the path to regain our past glory that was disrupted by previous regimes who gave importance to self-interests rather than national interest and welfare of the people.

The struggle to eliminate corruption and improve moral standards would require the same persistence as our founding fathers persevered during the freedom movement.“