Pakistan Day today

LAHORE: The 82nd Pakistan Day is being celebrated on Wednesday (today) with a resolve to work for the country’s progress, prosperity and a strong defense and to make it according to vision of founding father.

Pakistan Day, which holds a significant place in the country’s history, is celebrated each year on March 23, to mark the passage of the Lahore Resolution that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia in 1947. The historic resolution, known as the Pakistan Resolution, was approved on March 23, 1940.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the country’s progress and prosperity. The national flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic maneuvers. The march of different floats depicting various aspects of culture of different provinces is also part of the parade.

The foreign dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade as guests of honour.

