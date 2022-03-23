ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Recorder Report Updated 23 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, a Dubai-based businessman, has released tender offer to acquire at least 51 percent of stakes of Summit Bank.

According to Summit Bank statement issued Tuesday, Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah has agreed (in terms of a share subscription agreement dated October 4, 2021) to acquire at least 51 percent shareholding in Summit Bank Limited through a combination of subscription of new shares and acquisition of existing shares from the shareholders.

As per proposed plan, Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah will subscribe new shares issued by the Bank by way other than rights offer at a discounted price to minority shareholders of the bank.

In addition, existing shares from the shareholders of the Bank will be acquired by way of a public offer in accordance with the applicable laws relating to substantial acquisition of voting shares of listed companies.

Summit Bank has also made the tender offer announcement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on March 18, 2022.

In October last year, Nasser Abdullah Hussain Lootah had shown intention to acquire majority shareholding of Summit Bank Limited. The offer was communicated to the Board of Directors, which was considered at the emergent board meeting held on October 4, 2021. The board approved the offer at a discount price of Rs 2.561 per share.

Summit Bank BoD okays raise in authorized capital

For the purpose of the proposed transaction, the acquirer and SBL have entered into a share subscription agreement dated October 4, 2021. Pursuant to the share subscription agreement, Summit Bank limited shall issue, by way of without rights, offer 5,976,095,618 ordinary shares at a subscription price of Rs 2.51, which shall be offered to the acquirer and the minority shareholders of the banks.

In addition to the subscription of shares by the acquirer in term of the share subscription agreement, the acquirer shall purchase shares from the Bank’s shareholders pursuant to the offer.

On this development, Jawad Majid Khan President & CEO Summit Bank has said that this is indeed a major step towards the requisite capital injection in the Bank. “We are on a fast-paced path to recovery that shall include rebranding, new corporate identity and conversion into a full-fledged Islamic Bank”, he added.

As on December 31, 2022, some 193 branches including 43 full-fledged Islamic branches of the Summit Bank were operational. The bank’s loss after tax for 2021 was Rs. 2.887 billion against Rs. 6.948 billion last year, indicating an improvement of 58 percent.

The bank’s year end deposits improved by Rs. 7.596 billion or 7.46 percent against last year end levels to end at Rs. 109.484 billion as at December 31, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Summit Bank Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah Dubai based businessman UAE investor stakes of Summit Bank Tender offer issued

Comments

1000 characters

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories