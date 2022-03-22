ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises towards $116 as EU weighs Russian ban

Reuters Updated 22 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Oil rose towards $116 a barrel on Tuesday, adding to a 7% surge the previous day, supported by supply risks from a potential European Union oil embargo on Russia and concern about attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

European Union foreign ministers are split on whether to join the United States in banning Russian oil. Some countries, including Germany, say the bloc is too dependent on Russia's fossil fuels to withstand such a step.

"It is still not clear whether this will really happen," wrote Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank in a report, adding: "a decision of this kind requires unanimity."

Brent crude rose 26 cents, or 0.2%, to $115.88 a barrel by 1140 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 10 cents to $112.02. Both contracts had settled up more than 7% on Monday.

Oil was pressured by a stronger US dollar, which gained after comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday that flagged a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated.

Crude jumps more than 6pc as EU mulls Russian oil ban

A strong dollar makes crude more expensive for other currency holders and tends to weigh on risk appetite.

"The word 'transitory' regarding inflation is a distant memory, chiefly due to rising commodity prices," said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "Central banks, led by the Federal Reserve stand ready to increase the cost of borrowing significantly."

Brent hit $139 a barrel, the highest since 2008, earlier this month. Threats to supply from attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saudi energy and water desalination facilities added support.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would not bear responsibility for any global supply shortages after the attacks by the Houthis, in a sign of growing Saudi frustration with Washington's handling of Yemen and Iran.

In focus later will be the latest round of US inventory data, which analysts expect to show no change in crude oil stocks. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, issues its supply report later on Tuesday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises towards $116 as EU weighs Russian ban

COAS terms OIC meeting 'historic development'

ADB approves $300mn loan for Pakistan’s capital market development

Another day, another record low for Pakistan rupee against US dollar

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

Pakistan steady after Naseem, Shaheen halt Australia in third Test

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Read more stories