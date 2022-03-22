ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
ASC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
ASL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 83.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.29%)
BOP 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
FNEL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.44%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.9%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PTC 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.4%)
TELE 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
TPL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
TPLP 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.99%)
TREET 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.93%)
TRG 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.34%)
UNITY 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.38%)
BR100 4,305 Increased By 8.3 (0.19%)
BR30 15,047 Increased By 150.8 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,293 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,525 Increased By 30.7 (0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brent oil may extend gains into $120.73-$123.11 range

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $117.80 per barrel and extend gains into the range of $120.73 to $123.11, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The current rise followed the completion of a five-wave cycle from $139.13.

A retracement analysis on the cycle reveals a target zone of $118.03 to $123.01.

Brent oil may revisit March 7 high of $139.13 in Q2

The contract briefly pierced above $118.03, chances are it may climb more towards $123.01.

A projection analysis on the fall from $133.15 marks more precise range of $120.73-$123.11.

Support is at $115.79, a break below could cause a fall into the $110.13-$113.06 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent crude oil

