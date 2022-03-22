ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
ASC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
ASL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 83.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.29%)
BOP 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
FNEL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.44%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.9%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PTC 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.4%)
TELE 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
TPL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
TPLP 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.99%)
TREET 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.93%)
TRG 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.34%)
UNITY 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.38%)
BR100 4,305 Increased By 8.3 (0.19%)
BR30 15,047 Increased By 150.8 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,293 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,525 Increased By 30.7 (0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 22 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Around 77 percent of customs duty collection has been contributed by 15 major commodities including vehicles, iron and steel, mineral fuels/oils, paper and paperboard and oil seeds during July-December (2021-22).

According to the FBR report on revenue performance during first half of 2021-22, customs duty constitutes 25.1 percent and 16.3 percent of the indirect taxes and federal taxes, respectively.

The net collection from customs duty during first half of 2021-22 has been around Rs477.2 billion indicating a growth of 42.8 percent.

The major contributing factor behind customs collection is the 65 percent growth in dutiable import value during the period under review.

Around 77 percent of customs duty collection has been contributed by 15 major commodities grouped in PCT Chapters.

Except two items, ie, photosensitive semiconductor devices (Ch85) and organic chemicals (Ch29) all other items recorded positive growth.

The base of customs revenues is the dutiable imports; hence, the rise in customs collection is attributed to the rise in dutiable import value during first half of 2021-22.

The dutiable import value of most of the items grew substantially during the first half of current fiscal year.

However, it is imperative to mention that more than 22 percent of the customs revenue contributed by POL products (Ch27) and the share of the petroleum products in total dutiable imports is more than 45 percent, thus, making customs revenue vulnerable.

A minor change in import volume of such items can hit badly to the customs and other import related revenue, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR customs duty indirect taxes federal taxes H1

Comments

1000 characters

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Oil opens higher as EU members weigh Russian oil ban

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Read more stories