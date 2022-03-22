ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe split on how to spare consumers energy price pain

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS/LONDON: Proposals from southern European countries to intervene in energy markets have highlighted the difficulty facing an EU summit this week as it seeks to respond to record prices driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 27 EU-member states are responsible for their own national energy policies. That complicates the European Commission’s task of devising a plan as it balances the goals of cutting reliance on Russian energy, limiting economic pain and not losing sight of its ambitions to cut carbon emissions.

Following a first batch of proposals in October - when prices were already surging - focused on national subsidies and tax cuts, the EU executive is drafting further options to present to leaders at a Brussels summit on March 24-25.

They are expected to contain steps countries can implement on a national basis when coordinated intervention has divided opinion.

Opponents of EU-wide intervention to cap gas prices say it would use public funding to effectively subsidise fossil fuel generation. That money, they say, should be spent on the shift to clean energy.

Supporters say that without it, some member states will struggle to fund measures domestically to shield poorer households if high energy prices persist. EU governments have already ploughed billions into tax cuts and subsidies to protect consumers.

Portugal and Spain last week said they had drawn up proposals to impose a 180 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) price cap in Europe’s wholesale electricity spot market, and would push ahead with the plan even without EU backing.

But a Spanish Energy Ministry source said on Monday the cap was not the country’s core proposal and Spain would prefer measures that have broader EU support.

“Right now it is not the main option on the table,” the source said. “The main one is to decouple the price of gas from the price of electricity.”

Some countries have already imposed price caps, with France freezing domestic gas prices last year by compensating gas companies for selling below higher spot prices. Greece has separately proposed a cap on European gas prices, the main driver of high electricity costs.

Those opposed to intervening in energy markets and the proposed price caps include Germany and the Netherlands.

“We are very reluctant to intervene in markets, because we want to avoid disrupting markets in the short term as that could hinder investments in sustainable energy,” Dutch climate minister Rob Jetten said on Thursday.

Leonhard Birnbaum, chief executive of Germany’s biggest energy company E.ON, last week also said there was a risk that artificially capping prices would mask the scarcity signals that encourage producers to ramp up energy generation when demand is high.

EU summit energy price pain fossil fuel generation

Comments

1000 characters

Europe split on how to spare consumers energy price pain

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Mela: Rs7.4bn loans: banks grant ‘spot conditional approvals’

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Read more stories