ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Egypt jumps over 4pc to mark best day in nearly 2 years

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Egypt’s blue-chip index posted its biggest percentage gain in nearly two years on Monday after the central bank hiked its interest rates, while other markets in the Middle East ended mixed.

The blue-chip index ended 4.5% higher, after Egypt’s central bank raised its key interest rates by 100 basis points in an exceptional monetary policy committee meeting.

“The Egyptian stock market rose significantly after the central bank raised interest rates in a bid to fight inflation as the war in Ukraine pushes commodity prices higher still,” said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

Stock markets around the world dropped as fighting in Ukraine raged on with no sign of a ceasefire even as diplomatic efforts continued.

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude climbing above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo.

The Saudi ministry said it would not bear responsibility for any shortages in oil supplies to global markets after recent attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group caused a temporary drop in output at a Saudi Aramco’s refinery joint venture in Yanbu.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slipped 0.3%. State-run Saudi Aramco fell 0.7%, valuing it at 8.65 trillion riyals ($2.31 trillion).

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets fell 2% after it began trading ex-dividend.

The Abu Dhabi index fell for a second consecutive session, down 0.5%.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.3%, boosted by financials and communication services.

The Qatari index was up 0.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA down 0.3% to 12,832

ABU DHABI fell 0.5% to 9,563

DUBAI added 0.3% to 3,360

QATAR rose 0.4% to 13,383

EGYPT gained 4.5% to 11,466

BAHRAIN was up 0.4% to 1,983

OMAN lost 0.3% at 4,302

KUWAIT down 0.1% at 8,684.

commodity prices Daniel Takieddine Egypt’s central bank Egyptian stock market

