ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Telegram surpasses WhatsApp to become Russia's top messenger

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

Telegram has overtaken WhatsApp to become Russia's most popular messaging tool, the mobile operator Megafon said on Monday, with Russians flocking to the service as Moscow restricts some digital services.

WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms Inc is embroiled in a Russian court case, with prosecutors seeking to label it an "extremist organisation", and authorities have actively promoted Telegram as they have banned other foreign platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Russia's military operation in Ukraine has added fuel to a simmering dispute between foreign digital platforms and Moscow.

Megafon, one of Russia's four main telecoms operators, said its analysis of mobile internet traffic showed that Telegram's share had jumped to 63% in the first two weeks of March from 48% in the first two weeks of February.

WhatsApp's share dropped to 32% from 48%, Megafon said.

The average Telegram user consumed 101 MB of data a day, compared to 26 MB for WhatsApp.

Founded by Russian Pavel Durov, Telegram has long been a popular news platform in Russia, with almost all major media, government entities and public figures operating content channels.

Telegram booms as Russia’s digital landscape shrinks

"The popularity of the service has grown against the backdrop of restrictions on access to other messengers and social networks," Megafon said in a statement. "The service started actively growing on Feb. 24."

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

