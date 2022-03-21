ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
ASC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.66%)
ASL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.84%)
AVN 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.94%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-11.1%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
FNEL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 29.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.35%)
TELE 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TPL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
TPLP 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.59%)
TREET 29.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
TRG 71.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.62%)
UNITY 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
WAVES 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.55%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 14,875 Decreased By -170.4 (-1.13%)
KSE100 43,312 Decreased By -38.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,528 Decreased By -62.8 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Most Asian markets rise as traders track Ukraine crisis

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly rose Monday after last week’s rally while oil prices extended gains, with investors keeping tabs on the Ukraine war as Turkey said Kyiv and Moscow were edging towards a ceasefire agreement.

Confidence remains at a premium owing to the crisis in eastern Europe – which threatens to deal a hefty blow to the global economy – as well as central bank monetary tightening measures.

Traders struggled to maintain the buying enthusiasm seen last week that was fuelled by bargain-buying and China’s pledge to support beaten-down markets and indicated a crackdown on the tech sector was nearing an end.

Hopes for an end to the war were given a boost Sunday when authorities in Turkey, where Russian and Ukrainian representatives have been negotiating, said the two sides were close to a deal to stop the fighting.

Meanwhile, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the sides were negotiating six points: Ukraine’s neutrality, disarmament and security guarantees, the so-called “de-Nazification”, removal of obstacles on the use of the Russian language in Ukraine, the status of the breakaway Donbas region and the status of Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also Sunday urged direct talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as the only way to end the war.

“Dialogue is the only way out,” he said on CNN. “I think it’s just the two of us, me and Putin, who can make an agreement on this.”

After a healthy performance on Wall Street on Friday, Asia was broadly higher, though with less conviction than last week.

Hong Kong was slightly higher, holding on to the massive gains enjoyed on Wednesday and Thursday after Chinese authorities announced they would provide support to markets battered by recent volatility.

Investors are now awaiting an announcement on any measures, while Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to unveil an easing of some restrictions in the city.

Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also up, though Seoul and Wellington dipped. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

Markets were sent into a tailspin when Russia invaded its neighbour almost a month ago, sending the price of commodities including oil, nickel and wheat soaring, putting further upward pressure on already high inflation.

The IMF, World Bank and other top world lenders, warned last week in a joint statement that the “entire global economy will feel the effects of the crisis through slower growth, trade disruptions and steeper inflation”.

And the International Energy Agency said the planet faced the “biggest oil supply shock in decades” and urged governments to implement measures to cut global crude consumption within months.

The war has complicated moves by central banks – particularly the Federal Reserve – to wind down their pandemic-era financial support measures as they try to walk a fine line between reining in inflation and nurturing economic growth.

“Our concern is that the Fed is tightening into an economic slowdown as it prioritises high inflation,” Sue Trinh, at Manulife Investment Management, told Bloomberg Television.

“We think it will balance that trade-off of slower growth, higher inflation by lagging the market pricing in terms of the pace, the magnitude and the duration of this tightening cycle.”

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 21,477.26

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,262.69

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.6 percent at $110.74 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1049 from $1.1051 late Friday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3163 from $1.3181

Euro/pound: UP at 83.95 pence from 83.81 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 119.16 yen from 119.13 yen

New York - DOW: UP 0.8 percent at 34,754.93 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,404.73 (close)

Asian markets

