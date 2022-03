MUZAFFARABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Muzaffarabad Division Amir Prof Maulana Altaf Hussain Siddiqui’s car crashed near Shahdara in Hattian Bala on Sunday in which his son lost his life. Maulana Altaf was not in the car at the time of the accident.

Maulana’s son was driving the car when the accident occurred and he was killed in the accident. Hattian Bala is a district of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).