GST registrations: FBR launches physical verification of manufacturers

ISLAMABAD: In a major move to check fake sales tax registrations of manufacturers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ordered physical verifications of all manufacturers registered from July 1, 2021 onwards.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to all field formations on the sales tax registration in the category of manufacturers and physical verification of the business premises.

The field formations have started physical verification exercise of business premises of all “manufacturers”, registered from July 1, 2021, across the country.

The FBR has simplified registration process through introduction of online process. The registration process after electronic means has significantly reduced the time registration time to maximum one week. Earlier the registration process particularly manufacturing category was taking lot of time, which was a major hurdle in business startup.

The FBR has linked up Nadra biometric system and digitize the whole process to remove the bottle neck in registration process. This considered one of the major achievements of the FBR. The physical survey was kept in second phase subsequent to registration to facilitate the business.

According to the FBR’s instructions, under Rule 5 and 7 of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, applicants seeking online registration for sales tax as “Manufacturer”, post verification of business premises is mandatory to be conducted by respective field offices. Reportedly, the applicants are being registered as “manufacturers” online through an automated module which needs post physical verification of business premises by the field formations.

“In case of manufacturer, the Board may require post-verification through field offices or a third party authorized by the Board”, rule 5 of the Sales Tax Rules said.

It is therefore, requested that the taxpayers who got registered as “manufacturer” from July 1, 2021 may be physically verified, if already not, and reported to the Board by March 31, 2022, the FBR added.

