ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 27 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Commissioner Inland Revenue is empowered to seal business premises of big retailers where Tier-1 retailers have either issued three unverified invoices in a day or five unverified invoices in seven days against a single Sales Tax Registration Number (STRN).

According to the Federal Board of Revenue’s new procedure for sealing of business premises of integrated tier-1 retailers, where the Commissioner Inland Revenue has evidence as provided that a tier-1 retailer has either issued three unverified invoices in a day or five unverified invoices in seven days against a single STRN, the Commissioner Inland Revenue shall seek the approval of the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue in writing for sealing of the retailer’s business premises besides mentioning the team of officers and officials that shall carry out the process of sealing of the said business premises.

In case the unverified invoices belong to business premises of tier-1 retailer having jurisdiction in some other field formation, the Commissioner Inland Revenue concerned shall seek approval from the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue in whose jurisdiction the integrated tier-1 retailer falls besides mentioning the team of officers and officials that shall carry out the process of sealing of the said business premises.

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, in whose jurisdiction the integrated tier-1 retailer falls, shall on receipt of the request for approval issue an order in writing for allowing or disallowing the sealing of such business premises after recording the reasons therein, and, in case of allowing sealing of business premises, shall also notify the team for carrying out the process of sealing immediately.

Provided where the jurisdiction of tier-1 retailer falls in some other field formation, the concerned Chief Commissioner shall request the Board for notification of the team.

The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue in whose jurisdiction the integrated tier-1 retailer falls shall decide whether one or more branches are to be sealed depending on the unverified invoices issued by the respective branches; and The sealing order shall be communicated by the concerned Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue to the Member (IR-Operations) for information and a copy thereof shall be sent to Chief (POS) for the record, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR sales tax registration number (STRN) Commissioner Inland Revenue seal Tier 1 retailers’ outlets seal business premises

Comments

1000 characters

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories