No-confidence motion: SC issues notices to all major political parties

The Supreme Court (SC) issued on Saturday notices to all major political parties in the case pertaining to the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

The notices were served to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petition. During the hearing, Justice Ata Bandial said that the no-trust motion is a political matter and the process should be followed according to the constitution.

On Thursday, SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and made federation, through secretaries Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence, prime minister, Leader of the Opposition, speaker and secretary National Assembly, Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Police, Islamabad as respondents.

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

The SCBA chief further requested the court to direct the respondents and/or their officials and/or anyone else acting on their instructions/orders charged with the duty to maintain law and order in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to prevent any assembly, gathering, public meetings and/or procession, which can create any hindrance or has the effect of preventing the Members of the National Assembly from reaching the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges.

He also asked the court to restrain the respondents and/or their officials and/or anyone else acting on their instructions/orders from hindering or preventing or creating any obstacles to any Member of the National Assembly from attending the session of the National Assembly, as and when summoned.