ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No-confidence motion: SC issues notices to 4 major political parties

  • Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Mar, 2022

The Supreme Court (SC) issued on Saturday notices to 4 major political parties in the case pertaining to the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

The notices were served to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petition. During the hearing, Justice Ata Bandial said that the no-trust motion is a political matter and the process should be followed according to the constitution.

On Thursday, SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and made federation, through secretaries Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence, prime minister, Leader of the Opposition, speaker and secretary National Assembly, Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Police, Islamabad as respondents.

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

The SCBA chief further requested the court to direct the respondents and/or their officials and/or anyone else acting on their instructions/orders charged with the duty to maintain law and order in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to prevent any assembly, gathering, public meetings and/or procession, which can create any hindrance or has the effect of preventing the Members of the National Assembly from reaching the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges.

He also asked the court to restrain the respondents and/or their officials and/or anyone else acting on their instructions/orders from hindering or preventing or creating any obstacles to any Member of the National Assembly from attending the session of the National Assembly, as and when summoned.

Pakistan Supreme Court no confidence motion

Comments

1000 characters

No-confidence motion: SC issues notices to 4 major political parties

PTI's dissident lawmakers will return in coming days: PM Imran

Pakistan's current account deficit reduces massively to $545mn in February

PTI issues show-cause notices to 14 dissident party lawmakers

Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time

India's oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases

PSEB appoints AKD Securities as financial advisor for enlistment of 8 IT/ITES companies

Weekly recap: KSE-100 suffers due to political uncertainty, down 1.43%

Australia’s Smith says Karachi pitch a ‘challenge’ after Test fumble

Japan's Suzuki Motor to invest $1.3bn for electric vehicle production in India

Read more stories