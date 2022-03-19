KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 18, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
EFG Hermes Adamjee Insurance 100,000 33.40
EFG Hermes 100,000 33.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 33.40
Next Capital Adamjee Life Assuran 3,160,586 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,160,586 28.00
Topline Sec. Bank AL-Habib 250,000 62.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 62.00
BMA Capital Fauji Fert 37,492 107.74
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,492 107.74
BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 251,686 110.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 251,686 110.64
Arif Habib Ltd. Javedan Corporation 5,000,000 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 45.00
EFG Hermes Lalpir Power Ltd. 100,000 13.00
EFG Hermes 100,000 13.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 13.00
Amanah Investments Lucky Cement 30 570.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30 570.00
WE Financial NetSol Technologies 36,500 86.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,500 86.00
BMA Capital Oil & Gas Developmen 89,273 82.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 89,273 82.49
EFG Hermes Pak Elektron 300,000 15.19
EFG Hermes 300,000 15.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 15.18
JS Global Cap. Summit Bank Limited 10,000 2.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 2.40
Intermarket Sec. Yousuf Weaving 500,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 6.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 10,335,567
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments