KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 18, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== EFG Hermes Adamjee Insurance 100,000 33.40 EFG Hermes 100,000 33.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 33.40 Next Capital Adamjee Life Assuran 3,160,586 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,160,586 28.00 Topline Sec. Bank AL-Habib 250,000 62.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 62.00 BMA Capital Fauji Fert 37,492 107.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,492 107.74 BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 251,686 110.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 251,686 110.64 Arif Habib Ltd. Javedan Corporation 5,000,000 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 45.00 EFG Hermes Lalpir Power Ltd. 100,000 13.00 EFG Hermes 100,000 13.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 13.00 Amanah Investments Lucky Cement 30 570.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30 570.00 WE Financial NetSol Technologies 36,500 86.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,500 86.00 BMA Capital Oil & Gas Developmen 89,273 82.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 89,273 82.49 EFG Hermes Pak Elektron 300,000 15.19 EFG Hermes 300,000 15.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 15.18 JS Global Cap. Summit Bank Limited 10,000 2.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 2.40 Intermarket Sec. Yousuf Weaving 500,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 6.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 10,335,567 ===========================================================================================

