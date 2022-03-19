KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 07-03-2022 19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
I.C .I Pakistan Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60% (F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50% (F) 14-03-2022 22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd # 21-03-2022 22-03-2022 22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd 21-03-2022 22-03-2022 30% B 17-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 24-03-2022 20% (F) 15-03-2022 24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 10% (F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40% (F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 24-03-2022 24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd. 11-03-2022 25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 25-03-2022 15% (F) 16-03-2022 25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50% (F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-03-2022 26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 21-03-2022 28-03-2022 30% (F) 17-03-2022 28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd # 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd # 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 50% (F) 18-03-2022 28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50% (F) 15-03-2022 29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70% (F) 17-03-2022 29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 60% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 17.5% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 20% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 10% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2022 29-03-2022 5% B 21-03-2022 29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd 25-03-2022 29-03-2022 15% (F) 22-03-2022 29-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 22-03-2022 30-03-2022 30-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd 23-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-03-2022 30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 12.5% B 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 22.5% (F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 10% (F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40% (F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd # 21-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd # 23-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd # 24-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 24-03-2022 31-03-2022 NIL 31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd # 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 55% (F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 105% (F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd # 26-03-2022 31-03-2022 31-03-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-03-2022 31-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd # 25-03-2022 1-Apr-22 1-Apr-22
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd # 26-03-2022 1-Apr-22 1-Apr-22
Unity Foods Ltd # 30-03-2022 1-Apr-22 1-Apr-22
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd 31-03-2022 6-Apr-22 115% (F) 29-03-2022 6-Apr-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 7-Apr-22 900% (F) 29-03-2022 7-Apr-22
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 6-Apr-22 8-Apr-22 2450% (F) 4-Apr-22 8-Apr-22
Systems Ltd 4-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 50% (F),
100% B 31-03-2022 11-Apr-22
JS Investments Ltd 5-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 NIL 11-Apr-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd # 8-Apr-22 14-Apr-22 14-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd 8-Apr-22 16-Apr-22 NIL 16-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B 8-Apr-22 16-Apr-22 NIL 16-Apr-22
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 11-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 100% (F),
10% B 7-Apr-22 18-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 12-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 25% B 8-Apr-22 18-Apr-22
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 12-Apr-22 18-Apr-22 NIL 18-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd 12-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 NIL 19-Apr-22
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd 13-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 90% (F) 11-Apr-22 19-Apr-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 15-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 1500% (F) 13-Apr-22 19-Apr-22
Shell Pakistan Ltd 6-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 NIL 20-Apr-22
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 NIL 20-Apr-22
Tri-Pack Films Ltd 14-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 130% (F) 12-Apr-22 20-Apr-22
Atlas Insurance Ltd 14-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 45% (F),
10% B 12-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd 14-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 200% (F) 12-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco
C ompany Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 280% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 NIL 21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 5% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 70% (F) 15-Apr-22 25-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 8.5% (F) 18-Apr-22 27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares) 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 6% 18-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Century Insurance
Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 22.5% (F),
10% B 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 15% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15% (F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
