Recorder Report 19 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                     07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd         14-03-2022   21-03-2022     NIL                           21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #    15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
I.C .I Pakistan Ltd #           15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd     15-03-2022   22-03-2022     60% (F)         11-03-2022    22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd           16-03-2022   22-03-2022     50% (F)         14-03-2022    22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #            21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                   22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd              21-03-2022   22-03-2022     30% B           17-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                 17-03-2022   24-03-2022     20% (F)         15-03-2022    24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd           18-03-2022   24-03-2022     10% (F)         16-03-2022    24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                 18-03-2022   24-03-2022     NIL                           24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                     18-03-2022   24-03-2022     40% (F)         16-03-2022    24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #         19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                   24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd.    11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                 18-03-2022   25-03-2022     15% (F)         16-03-2022    25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd    19-03-2022   25-03-2022     46.50% (F)      17-03-2022    25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd        20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd     21-03-2022   28-03-2022     30% (F)         17-03-2022    28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #      22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                   28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #       22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                   28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd              22-03-2022   28-03-2022     50% (F)         18-03-2022    28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                    17-03-2022   29-03-2022     50% (F)         15-03-2022    29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #     19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                   29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd               21-03-2022   29-03-2022     70% (F)         17-03-2022    29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022     60% (F)         18-03-2022    29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022     17.5% (F)       18-03-2022    29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                22-03-2022   29-03-2022     20% (F)         18-03-2022    29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022     10% (F)         18-03-2022    29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber              23-03-2022   29-03-2022     5% B            21-03-2022    29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                 25-03-2022   29-03-2022     15% (F)         22-03-2022    29-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #        22-03-2022   30-03-2022                                   30-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                 23-03-2022   30-03-2022     NIL                           30-03-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation       24-03-2022   30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd         24-03-2022   30-03-2022     NIL                           30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab              24-03-2022   30-03-2022     12.5% B         21-03-2022    30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                  24-03-2022   30-03-2022     22.5% (F)       21-03-2022    30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                     24-03-2022   30-03-2022     NIL                           30-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan       24-03-2022   30-03-2022     10% (F)         21-03-2022    30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                        24-03-2022   30-03-2022     40% (F)         21-03-2022    30-03-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #       21-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd #     23-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd #        24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd #      24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd      24-03-2022   31-03-2022     NIL                           31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd #            25-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd       25-03-2022   31-03-2022     55% (F)         22-03-2022    31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd          25-03-2022   31-03-2022     105% (F)        22-03-2022    31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd #            26-03-2022   31-03-2022                                   31-03-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                    30-03-2022   31-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd #       25-03-2022   1-Apr-22                                       1-Apr-22
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd #        26-03-2022   1-Apr-22                                       1-Apr-22
Unity Foods Ltd #               30-03-2022   1-Apr-22                                       1-Apr-22
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                     31-03-2022   6-Apr-22       115% (F)        29-03-2022      6-Apr-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd             31-03-2022   7-Apr-22       900% (F)        29-03-2022      7-Apr-22
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd     6-Apr-22     8-Apr-22       2450% (F)         4-Apr-22      8-Apr-22
Systems Ltd                     4-Apr-22     11-Apr-22      50% (F),
100% B                          31-03-2022   11-Apr-22
JS Investments Ltd              5-Apr-22     11-Apr-22      NIL                            11-Apr-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #      8-Apr-22     14-Apr-22                                     14-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                 8-Apr-22     16-Apr-22      NIL                            16-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B               8-Apr-22     16-Apr-22      NIL                            16-Apr-22
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd       11-Apr-22    18-Apr-22      100% (F),
10% B                           7-Apr-22     18-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd             12-Apr-22    18-Apr-22      25% B             8-Apr-22     18-Apr-22
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd    12-Apr-22    18-Apr-22      NIL                            18-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd           12-Apr-22    19-Apr-22      NIL                            19-Apr-22
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                    13-Apr-22    19-Apr-22      90% (F)          11-Apr-22     19-Apr-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                     15-Apr-22    19-Apr-22      1500% (F)        13-Apr-22     19-Apr-22
Shell Pakistan Ltd              6-Apr-22     20-Apr-22      NIL                            20-Apr-22
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                    13-Apr-22    20-Apr-22      NIL                            20-Apr-22
Tri-Pack Films Ltd              14-Apr-22    20-Apr-22      130% (F)         12-Apr-22     20-Apr-22
Atlas Insurance Ltd             14-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      45% (F),
10% B                           12-Apr-22    21-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                  14-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      200% (F)         12-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco
C ompany Ltd                    15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      280% (F)         13-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd     15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      NIL                            21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd             15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22      5% (F)           13-Apr-22     21-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd               18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22      NIL                            25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd               19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22      NIL                            25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd    19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22      70% (F)          15-Apr-22     25-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22      NIL                            26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd                 19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22      NIL                            26-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22      NIL                            26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                 20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22      NIL                            26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd     20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22      8.5% (F)         18-Apr-22     27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)             20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22      6%               18-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd     20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22      NIL                            27-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                     21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22      NIL                            28-Apr-22
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22      22.5% (F),
10% B                           20-Apr-22    28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd          22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22      NIL                            28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.  22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22      15% (F)          20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                        17-05-2022   23-05-2022     15% (F)         13-05-2022    23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

